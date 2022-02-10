Walmart (WMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Walmart has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.400-$6.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.40 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $137.69 on Thursday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 87.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after buying an additional 379,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

