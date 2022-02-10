Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,664,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,462 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Walmart worth $928,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.45. 142,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,258. The firm has a market cap of $378.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.75. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

