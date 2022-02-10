W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.65

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.65 and last traded at $91.45, with a volume of 5970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.