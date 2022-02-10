W. P. Carey (WPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

