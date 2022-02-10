Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Shares Bought by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 806,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYGG. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 21.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,840,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 669,677 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,458,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 106,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,150. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

