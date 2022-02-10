Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 318,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Humana stock opened at $436.54 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.88 and a 200-day moving average of $424.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

