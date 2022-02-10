Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,627,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. F3Logic LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,343,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD opened at $215.44 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $161.57 and a 12 month high of $216.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

