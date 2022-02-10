Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 55,110 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,110 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $25,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 851.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after buying an additional 5,612,360 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $97,830,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

