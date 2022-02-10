Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,130,512 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,130,512 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

