Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 14,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $273.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.94. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

