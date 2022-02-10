Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 190.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,705 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $26,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

