Voya Investment Management LLC Has $28.45 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,309 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $28,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,379 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

Omnicell stock opened at $157.63 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.75.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

