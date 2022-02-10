Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $30,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 696,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,488,000 after purchasing an additional 173,288 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 48,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 696,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,945,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.