Vontier (VNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Vontier to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

