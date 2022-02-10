Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 185 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOD. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 139.54 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The firm has a market cap of £37.73 billion and a PE ratio of -279.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

