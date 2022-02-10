Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 185 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOD. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).
Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 139.54 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The firm has a market cap of £37.73 billion and a PE ratio of -279.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Recommended Stories
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.