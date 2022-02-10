Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading 6.4% Higher

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00. 670,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 693,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 41.91%.
About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vislink Technologies (VISL)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.