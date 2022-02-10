Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading 6.4% Higher

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00. 670,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 693,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 41.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VISL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vislink Technologies during the third quarter valued at $60,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Vislink Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vislink Technologies during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vislink Technologies by 5,351.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vislink Technologies during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

