Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.4% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.50. The company had a trading volume of 74,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,737,945. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $439.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.