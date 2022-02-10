Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,539 shares of company stock worth $2,036,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $54.16 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $72.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.52.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.