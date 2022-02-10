Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XNCR. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

