Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.38) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.50) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.57) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.57) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.11).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 217.20 ($2.94) on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 156.70 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.96). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 182.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 190.28. The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.22), for a total value of £6,796.16 ($9,190.21).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.