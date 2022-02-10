Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down to $34.43

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.43, but opened at $33.49. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 2,451 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $46,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 506,728 shares of company stock valued at $25,706,504. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

