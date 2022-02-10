VIMworld (VEED) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,786.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $22.85 million and $23,786.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001968 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

