Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Issues Earnings Results

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%.
Shares of Vimeo stock traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 303,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $58.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vimeo stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.
