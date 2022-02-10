Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Issues Earnings Results

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%.

Shares of Vimeo stock traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 303,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vimeo stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMEO. Cowen lowered shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

