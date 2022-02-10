Viking Global Investors LP Makes New $286.36 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,391,844 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,355,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.