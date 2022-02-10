Viking Global Investors LP Buys Shares of 1,655,087 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,655,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,027,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 299.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AVIR opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. Research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

