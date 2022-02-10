Viking Global Investors LP Buys Shares of 1,655,087 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,655,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,027,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 299.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AVIR opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. Research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.