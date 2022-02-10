VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $75.12

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and traded as low as $73.07. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $73.86, with a volume of 23,714 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,917,000 after buying an additional 71,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,259,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,332,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 354,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the period.

