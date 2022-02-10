VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $75.12

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and traded as low as $73.07. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $73.86, with a volume of 23,714 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.
