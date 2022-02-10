Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of VSAT stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 55,881 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $2,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,833,000 after acquiring an additional 56,636 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 284,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 273,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.