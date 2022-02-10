Vestor Capital LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after buying an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,804. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.99 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

