Vestor Capital LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.