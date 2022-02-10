Vestor Capital LLC Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. 295,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,822,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

