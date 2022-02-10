Vestor Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up about 1.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,069,000 after purchasing an additional 806,055 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,011,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,518,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter.

IGV stock traded up $11.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $364.42. 1,033,753 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.60. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

