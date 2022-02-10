Vestor Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.90. 1,355,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,474,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

