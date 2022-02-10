Vestor Capital LLC Buys 2,496 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after buying an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,310,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 431,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,310,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.