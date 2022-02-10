Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Announces Earnings Results

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 1,917,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,501. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.59 million, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Veru by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veru by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veru by 581.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

