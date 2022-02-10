Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.24 Million

Brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce sales of $17.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Veru posted sales of $14.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $82.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.13 million, with estimates ranging from $87.98 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

VERU stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 1,602,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,943. Veru has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $480.18 million, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth $7,578,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 407.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 61.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 111.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 380,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

