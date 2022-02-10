Verso Token Achieves Market Cap of $10.49 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verso Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00047569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.55 or 0.07038298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,010.44 or 0.99824271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00052400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.