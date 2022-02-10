Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) is Scopia Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,897,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,424 shares during the period. Verra Mobility comprises approximately 11.2% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scopia Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.25% of Verra Mobility worth $103,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,827,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 477,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 864,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 455,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.10 and a beta of 1.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.