Veritable L.P. Trims Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $82.94 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37.

