Veritable L.P. Sells 1,521 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Amundi acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 150.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after buying an additional 892,876 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 23.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,181,000 after buying an additional 203,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $189.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.87. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $148.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

