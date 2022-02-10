Veritable L.P. Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 56.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $1,535,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $489.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.02. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.00 and a twelve month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

