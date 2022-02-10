Veritable L.P. Buys 248 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average of $156.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

