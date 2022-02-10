Veritable L.P. Acquires Shares of 16,160 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.