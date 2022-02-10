Veritable L.P. Acquires Shares of 16,160 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.74.
