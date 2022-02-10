Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $199.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

