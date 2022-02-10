Vega Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.35 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.71 million and $3.35 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.15 or 0.00016160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00103618 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 11,292,709 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

