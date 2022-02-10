Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRNS. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

