Vanilla Network Market Cap Reaches $2.80 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00009776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $4,301.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.75 or 0.07039289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,061.51 or 0.99995679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052941 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,162 coins and its circulating supply is 649,548 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

