Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 103.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141,906 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $28,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,893,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT opened at $104.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.