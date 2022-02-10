VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Bienville Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bienville Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,982,300 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 3.2% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 263,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,541,574. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

