Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCSA. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vacasa in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Shares of VCSA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,261. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vacasa stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vacasa

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.