Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VCSA. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vacasa in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of VCSA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,261. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
About Vacasa
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
