Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

USNZY stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.